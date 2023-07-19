The change has some concerned the teacher shortage will worsen as a result

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Virginians prepare for the 2023-2024 school year, some education advocates worry that fighting ongoing teacher shortages is about to get harder.

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has ended “diversity teaching grants” — which were largely implemented to foster greater teacher induction rates.

Becoming a fully licensed teacher can be costly. Required licensure tests like the “Praxis” exam can add up to hundreds of dollars. At the same time, many Virginia school systems continue to struggle to hire enough educators — let alone educators from different backgrounds.

That’s why state legislators, like Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico), allocated $50,000 in the yearly state budget towards helping minority teachers pay for their licensing.

“It is about diversity, but it’s really about getting as many teachers as we can in the classroom — qualified teachers who are facing these barriers.” VanValkenburg said. “We should be working together to help our kids. It just seems like here’s another instance of politics getting in the way of that.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office declined to comment, deferring to the VDOE — which said it is “currently evaluating the grant program.”

As communities in Virginia gear up for a new school year, remaining funds sit stagnant with the government. Some advocates fear the Virginia education system cannot afford for such funds to sit idle amid pressing staffing shortages.

“We desperately need teachers,” VanValkenburg said.

VanValkenburg has been a teacher for 18 years, while also advocating for students and other educators. He said that cutting this resource could come at a greater cost than money.

“We want teachers from all different backgrounds,” VanValkenburg said. “Teachers from all different communities to be able to teach in a classroom, because … the research shows it enriches a student’s academic career. It helps them have higher achievement levels.”

Currently, there is no indication that current or past grant holders will have to return the funding.

While the VDOE did not have many answers or details to share when asked about this topic Tuesday afternoon, teachers and education advocates have said they plan to put pressure on Gov. Youngkin’s office to revive those grants.