USPIS still investigating mailbox break-ins at six Central Virginia post offices

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday, several blue mailbox collection boxes in six post office locations across Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield counties were broken into and mail was stolen.
The following post offices were affected:
Henrico:
- 4990 Sadler Place
- 2000 Starling Drive
- 2100 E. Parham Road
Chesterfield:
- 7510 Lady Blair Lane
- 1201 Sycamore Square Drive
Richmond:
- 805 Glenburnie Road
The United States Postal Inspection Service is actively investigating to find the person(s) responsible for the break-ins.
As of Tuesday morning, USPIS investigators do not have new information to report and do not know to what extent the theft is related to mail-in election ballots.
The department is asking anyone who dropped standard mail or mail-in ballots at the post office boxes between 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Monday morning to contact USPIS at 877-876-2455 and report it.
If you dropped off your ballot at any of these locations and are concerned, you can track your ballot online. If you need a new ballot, you can contact your local general registrar’s office.
8News is actively working on gathering more info. Stay with 8News for further updates.
