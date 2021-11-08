UPDATE: Woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Bedford County; family speaks out

Flowers are being left in the area where a woman was shot by authorities on Nov. 7, 2021 in Bedford County after barricading herself in a home in Goodview before coming out of the home, reportedly displaying a gun, prompting the officer-involved shooting. (Photo: Hazelmarie Anderson/WFXR News)

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: The family of a woman killed by authorities in Bedford County is speaking out about the barricade situation and officer-involved shooting that, they say, could have ended differently.

Chelsea Clevenger-Kirk’s family says that Virginia State Police’s official account of the incidents is incorrect.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, Virginia State Police say a DWR Conservation Officer tried to stop the woman for not wearing a helmet and not displaying a proper license plate.

“She rode one mile without a helmet and a game warden got behind her, followed her here to the house and held her at gunpoint. Christopher Lee Kirk, brother of Chelsea Clevenger-Kirk

Police say Clevenger-Kirk refused to stop and led the officer on a chase that ended at her residence on Afton Lane in Goodview. She then went inside and stayed there for hours.

During the stand-off, police say the officer heard multiple gunshots inside of the home, which brought out additional resources from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

After several hours of trying to get in contact with Clevenger-Kirk, authorities say she eventually set fire to the home, exited the home, and displayed a firearm, which is when she was shot and killed by authorities.

As far as the fire, Clevenger-Kirk’s brother — Christopher Lee Kirk — says that’s on the police since they reportedly used 11 tear gas cans that were shot into the home to get her to come out.

Kirk says those tear gas cans are what caused the fire that ultimately burned down the home.

“Shooting gas canisters at her every 30 minutes,” Kirk said. “She’s on livestream, Facebook saying ‘I’m not coming outside. I’m scared.'”

Kirk says that even though he lived right up the road from his sister, authorities would not allow him to make contact with her.

Clevenger-Kirk’s brother told WFXR News that his sister suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and that if he would have been allowed to talk to her, a life could have been saved.

WFXR News reached out to police about the claims made by Clevenger-Kirk’s brother, but are still waiting for a reply.

Virginia State Police say no members of law enforcement were hurt in the incident and are continuing to investigate the fire that destroyed the home.

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.: Virginia State Police have issued a statement regarding the officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Bedford County.

According to police, the incident began on Saturday, Nov. 6 around 5:30 p.m. when a Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) Conservation Officer tried to stop a female motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet and did not have a license plate displayed.

When the Conservation Police Officer activated his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens, the motorcyclist refused to stop and continued to a home in the 100 block of Afton Lane in Goodview, authorities say. The motorcyclist pulled up to the home and went inside.

The DWR officer tried to make contact with the woman — later identified as 29-year-old Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk of Goodview — but officials say he was unable to get a response. Then, as he was walking back to his patrol car, he heard shots being fired inside of the home.

The Conservation Police Officer quickly requested assistance from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

After authorities spent several hours trying to make verbal contact with the woman to negotiate a peaceful resolution, they say she began setting fires inside of the home.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, Virginia State Police say Clevenger-Kirk exited the home and was armed with a handgun.

According to police, deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Conservation Police Officer, fired their weapons. Clevenger-Kirk was shot and died from her injuries on the scene.

Her remains were reportedly taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Authorities say nobody else was inside the home and no members of law enforcement were injured in the shooting.

State police are also investigating the cause and origin of the fire, which quickly engulfed and destroyed the home.

Editor’s Note: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office previously reported the incident took place in the area of Moneta, while Virginia State Police state that the incident took place in the area of Goodview.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says that an officer-involved shooting took place Sunday morning in the area of Moneta.

Details are limited; however, the sheriff’s office says they have called in Virginia State Police to investigate the incident.

This story will be updated when additional information is released.