UPDATE: Virginians having trouble filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several Virginians say they’re having trouble filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance this week.

As of Tuesday morning, an updated banner on the Virginia Employment Commission’s website said:

“We are aware that individuals are having difficulty filing their weekly PUA claims. We are working to resolve this issue and many individuals can now file for the week ending April 17, 2021 by accessing their Gov2Go account. We expect all affected claimants to be able to be able to file their weekly claim later today (April 20th). Please check back for updates to this situation.”

It’s still not clear what caused the problem and, so far, VEC Spokesperson Joyce Fogg has not agreed to an interview with 8News.

In an email on Tuesday morning, Fogg said the issue didn’t affect all eligible PUA claimants but she didn’t share a specific estimate of how many people were impacted.

Some claimants speculated on social media that the benefits had ended and that they would be resuming next week.

“They have not ended,” Fogg clarified. “By close of business today all PUA claimants should have that week offered. Please inform claimants still inquiring to try again and if the week is not offered to try again after 5 p.m. today.”

