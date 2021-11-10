UPDATE 9:37 a.m. (11/10/21): Nearly 150 people have donated a total of $13,237 on GoFundMe to help support a volunteer firefighter, his wife, and his three-week-old daughter who were injured after a head-on-collision with a drunk driver in Bedford County Saturday night.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Dozens of people have pitched in to raise more than $9,800 to cover the medical bills for a Virginia volunteer firefighter, his wife, and their four-week-old daughter who were hospitalized after a Saturday night crash involving a drunk driver in Bedford County.

According to Virginia State Police, the wreck took place at approximately 9:38 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, along Route 122, about a quarter of a mile north of Joppa Mill Road.

Authorities told WFXR News that a 1999 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 122 when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, and collided with a 2011 Jeep Patriot.

The driver of the Ford — identified by officials as 35-year-old Brandon Wayne Bateman of Goodview — was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash, officials say. He was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, police say the Jeep was driven by 24-year-old Nathan J. Everson Jr. of Farmville. He was wearing a seatbelt, but was still transported to the hospital.

Virginia State Police told WFXR News that the passengers in the Jeep were 25-year-old Megan K. Gary and an unnamed infant, both of whom were injured and taken to the hospital.

Everson’s Facebook page confirms that he and Gary are married and have a daughter who was born less than three weeks before the crash.

Within hours of Saturday night’s crash, the Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department shared links on Facebook to a GoFundMe for the Everson family.

According to the GoFundMe representative, the fundraiser was organized by Fire Chief Paul Adkins in order to help his fellow firefighter’s family.

The GoFundMe page says Everson is a volunteer firefighter with the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department who has spent the last three years serving the community.

According to the Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook post from Sunday, Nov. 7, Gary has undergone surgery for multiple broken bones and the baby has markings from the car seat straps.

Then, on Tuesday, Nov. 9, fire officials announced that they brought Everson home from the hospital, but he still faces many months of recovery. Meanwhile, Gary is still in the hospital and the baby is with family members.

The department says that Cumberland Building Supply donated all the lumber and hardware to build a wheelchair ramp at the family’s home since Everson is using a walker and Gary will be in a wheelchair for a while due to the severity of her injuries.

As of 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a total of 124 donations have been made to GoFundMe for the Everson family‘s medical bills, raising $9,857 toward the $50,000 goal.