2-year-old Noah Trout last seen before noon on May 2, 2021. The Sherriff’s office in the right picture is a suspect in his abduction. (Photo Courtesy: Giles County Sherriff’s Office)

UPDATE 11:14 a.m. 5/3/21: The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a news conference Monday afternoon about the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout over the weekend.

You can watch that news conference live at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 3.

UPDATE 7:22 a.m. 5/3/21: The Giles County church where a toddler was abducted canceled services Sunday evening, asking for the community to pray for the boy’s family and the church.

“All Sunday evening’s services (5/2) are cancelled, including AWANA and ADO. The sanctuary will be open at the normal service time for those who wish to come together to pray over this morning’s incident, which remains evolving with law enforcement looking into all leads,” Riverview Baptist Church posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

In addition, Riverview Baptist Church says there was a suspicious vehicle parked across from the church parking lot for an extended time during Sunday morning’s second service and asks anyone with information about the vehicle to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Jefferson Christian Academy — which is located on the same road where missing 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout was last seen — announced it will be closed on Monday, May 3 “in light of the unfortunate situation at RBC.”

However, the school says staff members will still be meeting on Monday to discuss safety measures.

UPDATE 5:36 a.m. 5/3/21: Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Giles County Sheriff’s Office following the abduction of a young boy — who is believed to be in extreme danger — from a church’s nursery on Sunday.

According to police, 2-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout was last seen around noon on Sunday, May 2 at Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead.

AMBER ALERT 🚨: Have you seen 2-year-old Noah Trout? Giles County deputies say he was abducted from the Riverview Baptist Church’s nursery Sunday around noon. We’re following this story all morning on @WFXRnews https://t.co/frwhQM6UOH — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) May 3, 2021

Authorities describe the boy as being 2’9″ tall, weighing approximately 33 pounds, and having blond hair and blue eyes.

While police initially reported Trout was wearing a gray shirt and orange jacket, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office provided an update overnight saying that Trout changed into a royal blue shirt with a print of a tie on it similar to the one in this photograph before he went to church.

Virginia State Police say the suspect has not been identified, but may be wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and a black beanie. They are possible traveling in a dark-colored SUV or van, officials say.

In addition, the sheriff’s office confirmed a photo of Noah being led from the church by a female suspect.

If you have an information about this abduction, you are asked to call 911, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 921-3842, or the anonymous tip line at (540) 696-6013.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: Authorities in Giles County have released a picture of the abducted child.

Deputies say two-year-old Noah Gabriel Trout was taken from the Riverview Baptist Church’s nursery in Ripplemead by an unidentified woman who left with the child in a dark-colored van or SUV.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 921-3842. If you see this child, call 911.

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.: The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has provided additional information about the abducted child.

They say a boy — born on June 24, 2018 — was abducted in the area of Big Stony Creek Road in Ripplemead.

The child was wearing a gray t-shirt and has a red birth mark on the back of his neck.

Police say that the child is possibly with a male and a female in an older model black van with an Army sticker on the back.

According to authorities, the vehicle could be heading to West Virginia.

If you have any information about the child, you are asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 921-3842.

Additionally, Giles County Sheriff’s Office says that they have not identified any suspects and says that online information about a possible suspect is false. The Rich Creek Police Department has shared images on their page of the child and a possible person of interest.

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Authorities in Giles County are looking for a child who was reportedly abducted Sunday morning.

According to the Rich Creek Police Department’s Facebook page, the child was taken from Riverview Baptist Church at around 11:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 2.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call 911.