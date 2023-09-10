UPDATE 9/10 at 10:42 A.M. ALTON, Va. (WFXR) — As the 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival comes to an abrupt end, event organizers announced that all fans must be off the campgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 10 by 2 p.m., due to continued storm activity.

In efforts to ensure a safe exit for visitors, event organizers have released the following plans:

If you have a disabled/stuck vehicle, please pop open the hood of your car to flag to our staff that you need assistance. We will have UTV’s roaming the campgrounds looking for patrons in need of assistance.

We have arranged for mobile fueling services to provide Gas to campers on-site. These units will be roaming throughout the Campground this Sunday.

Campers who arrived without a vehicle and need ride share/pickup services, please head to the on-site box office. We will assist you with shuttling to the Blue Lot for pickup.

The campground General Stores will stay open throughout the night and into Sunday morning.

The on-site box office will be a multi-service location that is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. You will be able to check lost and found, pick up any items left in your locker, and you can request the unused funds loaded to your wristband.

If you are unable to make it to the box office during these hours, you can register for Lost and Found and find more information on how to request the unused funds loaded to your wristband at blueridgerockfest.com/general-faq/.

For Day Parkers, event organizers said the Blue Lot box office will be utilized as a multi-service location. Fans will be able to check lost and found, pick up any items left in lockers, and request unused funds that were loaded on their wristbands.

The lot will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

If you are not able to make it to the Box Office, you can register for your lost and found items online here.

UPDATE 9/9 at 5:01 P.M. ALTON, Va. (WFXR) — The Blue Ridge Rock Festival has announced that the remainder of the festival is now canceled due to continued severe weather.

Event organizers say due to the safety and well-being of visitors, the festival’s final days will be canceled. As a result, organizers announced on social media that they are working to provide refund details early in the week.

We understand the dissappointment this brings, and we share immensely in your sadness. Please know that this decision was made with the utmost consideration for everyone involved and our focus now is on supporting those of you still on-site,” – said the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in a Facebook post.

ALTON, Va. (WFXR) — As thunderstorms roll into southwest Virginia, the Blue Ridge Rock Festival has announced that its Saturday programming will be canceled.

Event organizers say due to the safety of visitors, all programming on Sept. 9 will not continue. Currently, officials and festival staff are continuing to monitor the weather and will announce plans for Sunday’s schedule.

“Please be safe and take care of one another. All officials, agencies, and festival personnel will continue to monitor and work on this situation,” said the Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers on social media.

