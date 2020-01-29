Liberty University president and W.Va. governor pitch Virginia secession plea

CHARLESTON, W.V. (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. are urging unhappy Virginia counties to secede and join a neighboring state where Democrats aren’t in charge.

Their invitation Tuesday to join West Virginia added weight to a backlash against Virginia Democrats’ push for gun control.

During a news conference, Justice and Falwell acknowledged that the idea is a long shot. This month, the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate introduced resolutions inviting parts of Virginia to join West Virginia.

There’s been push-back against plans by Virginia’s Democratic leadership to pass gun control measures such as universal background checks, a one-handgun-purchase-a-month limit.