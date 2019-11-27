U.S. Marshals: Marine deserter sought in fatal Virginia shooting arrested

(WFXR) – The U.S. Marshals Service reports that the Marine deserter who was suspected of fatally shooting a man in Franklin County on November 9 has been found and arrested.

PREVIOUS STORY: Marine deserter sought in fatal shooting of Virginia man

Our sister station, WFXR in Roanoke, reports that Michael Brown has been apprehended.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. ET.

