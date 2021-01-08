U.S. Capitol Police officer killed during riots was a Virginia resident

This undated image provided by the United States Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, of injuries sustained during the riot at the Capitol. A native of South River, N.J., Sicknick served in the New Jersey Air National Guard and went on to a law enforcement career, which his family said was his lifelong dream. He joined the Capitol Police in 2008. (United States Capitol Police via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — The U.S. Capitol Police officer who was killed during Wednesday’s riot was a Virginia Resident, according to Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.

Brian D. Sicknick, 42, was a military veteran and a resident of Northern Virginia. Northam’s office said he served with the USCP for 12 years.

The officer’s family released a statement Friday saying Sicknick wanted to be a police officer his entire life.

“Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown, and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue,” the family said.

According to USCP, Officer Sicknick was injured while responding to the riots on Wednesday, Jan. 6. The Associated Press said two law enforcement officials told them Officer Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher “while physically engaging with protesters.” The officials said they could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The department said Officer Sicknick was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7.

“Officer Sicknick was killed while doing his job—defending those trapped in the Capitol building amid a violent attack on our democracy,” Northam said in a statement. “His death is a tragedy, and those responsible must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

USCP said Officer Sicknick’s death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch the USCP, and its federal partners.

“The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” USCP said in a statement.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.