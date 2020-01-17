Trump: Second Amendment is under ‘very serious attack’ in Virginia

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — In a tweet posted Friday evening, President Donald Trump said the Second Amendment is under “very serious attack” in Virginia.

“That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away,” the president wrote. “Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems!”

The tweet comes after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency ahead of a pro-gun rights rally in Richmond on Monday due to “credible, serious threats” of violence. Three men connected to a violent white supremacist group were arrested by federal agents who say they were heading to the rally.

It also comes as Democrats in the state legislature, who now have a majority in both the House of Delegates and Senate after last November’s election, continue to push for more regulations on guns.