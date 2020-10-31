Trump or Treat: Local Republican committee hosts Halloween event in honor of Pres. Trump

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — The Russell County Republican Committee hosted Trump or Treat, a Halloween event that also honored President Donald Trump ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Along with trick-or-treat festivities, there was also a chili cook-off and canned food drive at Saturday’s event.

Other candidates running this election cycle at the event included Daniel Gade (R-Va.), who’s running for a U.S. Senate seat in Virginia.

“This is a job interview, and I’ve been traveling all over the Commonwealth, and I think there are a lot of politicians — statewide politicians — that just forget about Southwest [Virginia],” Gade said. “I just love it here; I love the people, the culture, and I’ve been excited to spend a lot of my campaign here. It’s really fun to be back.”

Gade is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) for the Senate seat.