Town of Wise to consider 2nd Amendment Sanctuary status at special meeting

Virginia

WISE, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Wise Council will consider a resolution declaring the town a Second Amendment Sanctuary at a special called meeting.

The Town posted on its Facebook Page that the special meeting will be on Monday, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Wise Municipal Building at 501 W. Main St.

At the meeting, the post stated that the council will be considering a resolution to declare the Town of Wise a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Wise County’s Board of Supervisors declared the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary on Dec. 12.

Nine other Southwest Virginia Counties have been declared sanctuaries by their local governing bodies.

