VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room early Monday and police are investigating her death as suspicious in nature.

An adult woman was also located at the Oceanfront hotel on the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue suffering from a medical emergency and is currently hospitalized, Virginia Beach Police confirmed to 10 On Your Side on Tuesday.

Officers responded to that location around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine the child’s cause and manner of death, which are both unknown at this time, police said.

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police confirmed to 10 On Your Side the child and the woman, which they report is her mother, are from the DC area. Police also say that the mother left the city after a custody case and was last seen on Friday.

MPD also say they were made aware of the mother’s potential whereabouts in the Virginia Beach area, which initiated assistance from VBPD.

