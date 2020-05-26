Tips sought after Pennsylvania man found stabbed to death in Bland County, Va.

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police investigators are asking for tips in connection with a homicide investigation in Bland County.

The VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death around noon Saturday.

The victim, identified as Bruce M. Ritchie, 57 of Herminie, Pennsylvania, was found in a ditch along Wilderness Road. His body was located near his vehicle, a white 2019 Nissan Sentra, which was located in a pull-off area close to the Interstate 77 exit.

VSP determined that Ritchie had been traveling north on I-77 when he pulled off the exit and parked his vehicle.

Investigators recovered a knife at the scene.

VSP is asking anyone with information to contact the Wytheville Division at 276-228-3131 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Investigators are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who remembers seeing the white Nissan or other vehicles in the area of the crime scene from the evening of Friday, May 22 through noon Saturday, May 23.