NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are dead and two more are considered missing after an SUV was found submerged in a river in Nelson County, Virginia. Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate.

Shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, state troopers were called to the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow. Upon their arrival, officers found a 1997 Toyota 4Runner submerged in the Rockfish River.

At this point in the investigation, police believe the SUV tried to cross the flooded river at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current. According to police, the crossing is on private property.

Two people were found dead on the riverbank — an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy — according to police.

Two people were found dead on the riverbank — an 11-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy — according to police. After retrieving the vehicle from the river, the body of a 30-year-old man was found inside.

According to police, none of the individuals were related and all have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

Recovery teams are continuing to search for two more individuals believed to have been passengers in the vehicle.

State police are reportedly still working to determine the exact date and time the vehicle was washed off the road. The incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.