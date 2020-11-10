‘Think about ways to have gatherings outdoors…wear a mask’: Virginia Gov. Northam addresses Thanksgiving holiday and COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- During Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s most recent COVID-19 news briefing on Tuesday, he addressed family gatherings during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

Governor Northam reiterated that “this virus spreads through the air” and gave tips on how families should approach Thanksgiving amid the ongoing pandemic.

He gave the following pieces of advice to Virginians who are planning to gather with those who don’t live in your own home.

  • Consider how the space is ventilated
  • Think about ways to have gatherings outdoors
  • Wash your hands
  • Think about smaller gatherings
  • Wear a mask

