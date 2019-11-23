The rain did not stop the Santa Train from rolling through St. Paul, Va.

St. Paul, Va. (WJHL) – The rain didn’t stop the 77th annual Santa Train from rolling through Southwest Virginia Saturday morning.

One stop was in St. Paul, Virginia, at about 11 a.m.

The train is a tradition for many, starting all the way up in Shelby, Kentucky, making it’s way down through Virginia and ending in Kingsport.

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday as Santa and his helpers threw 15 tons of toys and warm clothing from the train into the crowd in St. Paul.

Local children were excited to see Santa himself and also snag a Christmas present a month early.

“They were throwing the toys out into the audience and I was surprised I got all three kids one,” said Castlewood resident Laura Helton. “They were pretty happy about that.”

It’s a family tradition for so many, returning to see the Santa Train stop in their town year after year.

Items distributed from the Santa Train come from donations made nationwide.