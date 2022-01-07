Thank a Teacher: Virginia Lottery launches 2022 public schools art contest

(WJHL) — The Virginia Lottery is set to launch its fifth annual Thank a Teacher Art Contest in partnership with The Supply Room and Virginia PTA.
A release from Virginia Lottery reads that all K-12 students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools have the opportunity to enter artwork to the contest for the chance to have it appear on thank-you notes distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.
Through Jan. 31, artwork can be submitted online HERE, with winners selected from three levels — elementary, middle and high school.
Each winner’s school will receive $1,000 from both The Supply Room and the Virginia Lottery for a total of $2,000; winning artists will win a $150 Visa gift card.
The 2021 winners are as follows:
- Sarah Saravanan, 1st grade at McNair Lower Elementary School in Fairfax County
- Karmare Brownlee, 8th grade at Tabb Middle School in York County
- Andrew Gibson, senior at Gretna High School in Pittsylvania County
The winners’ artwork appeared on more than 30,000 digital and printed thank-you notes during the 2021 Thank a Teacher campaign.
Thank a Teacher serves as a statewide campaign that encourages students, parents and the public to send thank-you notes to Virginia’s public school teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week.
To date, Virginians have sent more than 100,000 thank-you notes featuring a unique web code teachers can use for a chance to win a Virginia-themed vacation.
