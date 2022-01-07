Thank a Teacher: Virginia Lottery launches 2022 public schools art contest

(WJHL) — The Virginia Lottery is set to launch its fifth annual Thank a Teacher Art Contest in partnership with The Supply Room and Virginia PTA.

A release from Virginia Lottery reads that all K-12 students enrolled in Virginia’s public schools have the opportunity to enter artwork to the contest for the chance to have it appear on thank-you notes distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week in May.

Through Jan. 31, artwork can be submitted online HERE, with winners selected from three levels — elementary, middle and high school.

Each winner’s school will receive $1,000 from both The Supply Room and the Virginia Lottery for a total of $2,000; winning artists will win a $150 Visa gift card.

The 2021 winners are as follows:

Sarah Saravanan, 1st grade at McNair Lower Elementary School in Fairfax County

Karmare Brownlee, 8th grade at Tabb Middle School in York County

Andrew Gibson, senior at Gretna High School in Pittsylvania County

Sarah Saravanan

Karmare Brownlee

Andrew Gibson

The winners’ artwork appeared on more than 30,000 digital and printed thank-you notes during the 2021 Thank a Teacher campaign.

Thank a Teacher serves as a statewide campaign that encourages students, parents and the public to send thank-you notes to Virginia’s public school teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week.

To date, Virginians have sent more than 100,000 thank-you notes featuring a unique web code teachers can use for a chance to win a Virginia-themed vacation.

For more information, CLICK HERE.