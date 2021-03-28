Teenage girl shot in western Henrico neighborhood dies at hospital; police looking for armed suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teenage girl was shot and killed outside of a home in the Gayton Forest West subdivision in Henrico County on Friday afternoon, according to Henrico Police.

The teen was treated and taken to a local hospital, a release from police said. The Henrico County Police Department sent another release at 9:30 p.m. stating that the girl passed at away at the hospital. Due to her age, an identification will not be made available.

Officers are searching for an armed suspect described as a younger Black male who is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a two-toned sweatshirt with a camouflaged bottom half and a face mask. The suspect’s hair is described as shaggy with shaved sides.

The suspect was last seen on foot in the area where a heavy police presence remained. The neighborhood is directly behind Mills E. Godwin High School in western Henrico County. According to police, the scene “parallels Pump Road in the Gayton Forest West subdivision.”

The HCPD sent residents a “reverse” 911 alerting them that the investigation is ongoing in the area.

8News spoke with Meagan Cinder, who lives just a few houses down from where the alleged shooting occurred. She heard five to eight gunshots and was concerned for her husband and son, who were out riding bikes nearby.

“I ran over there, I didn’t see anybody but there were some yard guys down the street yelling, “Gunman, gunman!’ and I was just screaming for my husband to hurry home,” Cinder said.

A witness who was outside when the shooting happened told 8News he tried to administer CPR to the girl after she was shot multiple times. He was in the neighborhood working on a home when he saw two girls walking on a path that leads from Godwin High School. They were being closely followed by a man.

The witness then heard multiple gun shots and when he got closer to the area, he found the girl suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

“I know those two little girls. They’re only like 12 years old, they’re not very old at all so it’s just heartbreaking that this would happen. There’s a ton of kids in our neighborhood,” Cinder told 8News, through tears.

Police said they responded to the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road around 4:30 p.m., where they found the teenage girl shot. Officers called in multiple resources as they search for the suspect.

A football game scheduled for the nearby Mills E. Godwin High School has been canceled. A post from the school district said police are investigating a shooting in a nearby neighborhood. Officers were present at the school to investigate as well. The post said all staff and students were safely indoors and off the field.

As of 9:30 p.m., all students have been reunited with their families.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call (804) 501-5000, (804)-780-1000 or through p3tips.com.

Stay with us for updates.