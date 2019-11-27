SWVA woman sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for harboring a fugitive

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Lebanon, Va., woman, who was previously convicted of harboring a fugitive in federal court, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison.

According to a release, Desari Marie Schossig, 33, pleaded guilty in July to one count of harboring a fugitive.

“Assisting a fugitive to evade capture is a serious federal crime and one that can result in a lengthy prison sentence,” U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen said in a press release. “We will continue to assist the U.S. Marshals Service with these important cases and hold those responsible for harboring fugitives accountable under federal law.”

According to court documents, in October 2018, U.S. Marshals informed Schossig that a federal arrest warrant had been issued for Brandon Whitt, who the defendant was known to have been in a relationship with.

Whitt was wanted on federal drug charges.

From approximately December 2018 through early this year, Schossig began staying overnight at a room being rented by Whitt. During this time, Schossig cooked meals for Whitt, drove him places, bought him groceries, and brought him food from local restaurants, the release stated.

According to the release, in March, while Schossig was incarcerated on state charges, she communicated with Whitt, and others, via phone and email in order to help Whitt obtain account passwords, a phone, credit or debit cards, money, and to help him re-title a vehicle.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Cagle Juhan prosecuted the case for the United States.