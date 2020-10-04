SWVA Museum Historical State Park to host “Fall Flower Arrangement” workshop

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will offer a “Fall Flower Arrangement” workshop in continuation of its 2020 Artisan Series of programs.

The workshop will take place on Oct. 20 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the museum’s Victorian Parlor, and it’s $35 per participant.

Spaces are limited, so those interested are encouraged to register early to ensure a spot in the workshop.

The two-hour course will be taught by the owner and operator of Made by Hands Floral in Gate City, Virginia, Casey Wells.

Face coverings along with social distancing will be required throughout the course.

For more information regarding the course and other craft projects offered on the third Tuesday of every month until December, call the park at 276-523-1322.