Student meals to be delivered by bus drivers for Buchanan County, Va. schools; assignments to be emailed to students

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Buchanan County, Virginia Public Schools division announced Sunday that bus drivers will deliver student meals and teachers will electronically communicate class assignments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to parents Sunday, Division Superintendent Melanie Hibbits announced that starting Monday, March 16, “breakfast and lunch for students, between birth and 12th grade, will be delivered on the regular bus routes throughout the county.”

The letter detailed that all busses have “designated food sites,” at 10 a.m. Monday. School officials will communicate with parents and guardians how many meals each household would require, as well as what time each child will receive their meals. The letter added that students “may also pick up meals at the designated food sites from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m”

These food sites are located at Council Elementary/Middle School, Grundy High School, Hurley Elementary/Middle School, Riverview Elementary/ Middle School, and Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School.

“ALL meals are FREE of charge to children,” the letter emphasized.

The delivery of academic instruction for students will also begin Monday, the letter added.

If students between kindergarten and fifth grade have no access to an electronic device, the letter adds that they may go to their school and check out a Chromebook with the condition that only one device per household is checked out due to limited supply.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact the superintendent at 276-935-4551, extension 229.