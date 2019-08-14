‘Strictly suspicious’: 50 vintage TVs appear in Virginia neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Old TVs were placed on the doorsteps and lawns of several West End Henrico County homes over the weekend.

Henrico residents have been left wondering what and who was behind the random act.

Officers said they were called to the Hampshire community where more than one person left unwanted vintage televisions in the Henrico development.

Henrico Police said no charges have been filed because there’s no public threat to safety.

“We were able to evaluate this and realize this was not a credible threat to residents,” Henrico Police Lieutenant Matt Pecka said. “Strictly, just suspicious in nature.”

Homeowner cameras caught the individuals in the act, but video surveillance shows their faces were disguised with masks resembling a television.

Henrico Police said they are unsure how many people are involved. But more than 50 television sets were left on porches.

“The most relevant code we came across is illegal dumping,” Lt. Pecka said. “Leaving something unwanted on public or private property.”

Members of the county’s Solid Waste Department spent Sunday morning removing the unwanted televisions from the area. The TVs were removed at no cost, police said.

Henrico Police said they are keeping a close watch on this case. A suspect has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police.