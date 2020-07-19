Stone Mountain Health Services closes two locations due to novel coronavirus concerns

JONESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) —Stone Mountain Health Services closed two locations following a staff member testing positive at the Thompson Family Health Center in Vansant.

The two locations — Thompson Family Health Center and Hurley Family Health Center in Hurley — will remain closed until August 3.

According to the press release, an exposed staff member had traveled from the Vansant location to the clinic in Hurley.

Stone Mountain Health Services continues to contact patients and staff members who might have been exposed.