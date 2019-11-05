Statewide emergency communication system coming to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Soon every locality in Virginia will have a way to talk to state and federal first responders, which should cut down on delays in the case of an emergency.

​The statewide communication system called COMLINC recently helped during the search for missing Louisa teen Isabel Hicks.

The system lets different agencies all be on the same call at once through 911 centers.

Now the general assembly has put aside $6.5 million to make sure every dispatch center has COMLINC.​

Before, counties paid for it with federal grants.​

“It bridges the technologies through standard procedures to ensure that the state agency radio system is available to our localities and vice versa,”​ said Virginia Statewide Interoperability Coordinator Tom Crabbs.

State officials hope all dispatchers across Virginia will be trained to use COMLINC by the end of 2022.​