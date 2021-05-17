State of Virginia celebrates EMS week, EMS for Children Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Alongside national celebrations, Virginians are recognizing Emergency Medical Service workers this week in their own way.

National EMS week takes place from May 16-22 this year, with matching state holidays.

According to a press release by the Virginia Department of Health, EMS workers responded to over 1.56 million calls in the state last year at a rate of roughly 4,280 calls per day.

In addition to the week of recognition, EMS for Children Day is scheduled for May 19 to highlight the specialized nature of pediatric work.

In the release, Virginia Department of Health officials encouraged the community to support local EMS workers in whatever way they can under COVID-19 guidelines.

The release states the Virginia Department of Health maintains vaccination efforts as a priority for first responders with the state EMS Advisory Board unanimously voting to support vaccination for EMS workers.

For more information regarding the Office of Emergency Medical Services, click here.