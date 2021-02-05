Southwest Virginians react to House, Senate passing bills to legalize marijuana

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Lawmakers in the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate passed bills to legalize marijuana in the Commonwealth, making it the first state in the South to do so.

In Southwest Virginia, some were for and some against this legislation. News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais spoke with local officials, law enforcement and residents about their thoughts on the legalization of marijuana.

Virginia Senator Todd Pillion (R – Bristol) said in a statement to News Channel 11 that he voted against the measure for multiple reasons:

Last fall Governor Northam announced a legislative proposal providing for the legalization of marijuana. Since the beginning of session, the bill has been heard by three committees—Rehabilitation and Social Services, Judiciary, and Finance. While these hearings have been robust, there has simply not been enough time to fully and properly vet this major proposal that will have significant health, economic, judicial, and budgetary implications. Typically, policy decisions of this scale are considered over the course of multiple General Assembly sessions. For this reason and others, I voted against the bill. Virginia Sen. Todd Pillion

The House and Senate bills did not completely coincide and those differences will have to be ironed out before the bill can head to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s office for his signature.

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the proposed legislation will need to address law enforcement better.

“I wish that those that are passing this through won’t rush to pass it and leave out all the unintended consequences,” he said.

Slemp said legalization was not the issue, but he rather had concerns with the legislation.

“I think a lot of us want to see a system put in place where there there is regulation for, for consumption, we know that legalization is coming. So, and that’s part of my calculus of supporting this is that we know it’s coming. So I want to put in place these public safety protections to make sure that those who are consuming marijuana will do so safely and the rest of us who are driving down the road, aren’t harmed, and that our children. Don’t think that it’s okay to go out there and do drugs,” he explained.

Marion, Virginia Police Chief John Clair agreed with Slemp. He said he knew marijuana was going to become legal sooner rather than later, but that he too hoped the General Assembly would better outline the consequences of marijuana abuse.

“I think law enforcement as a profession is understood in Virginia, that possession of user amounts of marijuana was something that was going to be at least decriminalized, if not legalized and I don’t think as a profession, we have an incredible amount of concern about that. However, what we are concerned about is increased incidences of drug impaired driving. We’re concerned about black and what will become black market activities involving marijuana use and I think a lot of the talking points that are used against those are you know once it’s legal. Nobody will do that. Well, the problem is. Think how long, alcohol has been legal since prohibition ended and ABC stores are open yet people still make moonshine people still evade alcohol tax. I think it’s going to be a similar scenario,” Clair told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

“I guess we’ll have to see what the final form of the laws look like it’s my understanding that distribution of marijuana, at least over a certain amount will still be a criminal offense but along with the legalization efforts, there are some other efforts that the general public may or may not understand. And regarding things like vehicle searches. So one of the new laws that the General Assembly has passed, says that no police officer can search a vehicle based on the odor of marijuana alone. It is very difficult to tell how much marijuana someone may be smelling if that makes sense. So, there’s been a lot of barriers put up to enforcement of even the code sections regarding marijuana that the General Assembly would like to see enforced.”

Marion Police Chief John Clair told me he had concerns about Virginia legalizing recreational marijuana when it comes to law enforcement. He says too many questions remain unanswered @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/bCC29CQKQ0 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) February 6, 2021

Some Bristol, Virginia residents who spoke with News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais were excited about the new legislation. One of them was Zachery Higgs who moved there from Florida about a year ago.

“There’s literally no losing, I mean, this is a win for everybody. It is a market. It is something, it can create jobs – from cultivating, to packing to shipping, what have you – and I think that’s something that we desperately need right now,” Higgs said.

Both bills from the Senate and House has an effective date for retail sales to start in 2024.

This legislation might also impact local cannabis pharmaceutical company Dharma Pharmaceuticals. In a statement to News Channel 11, Dharma Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jack Page said he does not like this legislation: