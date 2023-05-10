RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after an argument between two men resulted in a deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center.

Around midnight on Wednesday, May 10, officers with VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department were called to the VCU Medical Center North Hospital for a report that shots had been fired inside.

According to 8News sources, a fight between two hospital employees resulted in both pulling out guns and shooting at each other.

Police said that one man was shot and pronounced dead while the other man was taken into custody.

Richmond Police at the scene of Wednesday morning’s shooting at VCU Medical Center. (Photo: Deanna Allbrittin, 8News)

Richmond Police at the scene of Wednesday morning’s shooting at VCU Medical Center. (Photo: Deanna Allbrittin, 8News)

Authorities told 8News that no patients were in danger and there was no indication that patients were involved. No other injuries have been reported.

VCU Police Chief John Venuti said that once the shooter was apprehended, police began looking for people in the hospital who may have witnessed the situation.

“We did our due diligence with Richmond police and continued to ensure there was no additional threat,” Venuti said.

Police said the hospital was put on lockdown for some time after the shooting but it has since been lifted.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.