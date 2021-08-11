Some Virginia state prisons to resume family visits Sept. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Some Virginia state prisons will begin allowing family members to visit inmates next month.

The Virginia Department of Corrections will resume family visits at nine facilities on Sept. 1:

St. Brides Correctional Center

Greensville Correctional Center

Caroline Correctional Unit

Buckingham Correctional Center

Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women

Nottoway Work Center

Green Rock Correctional Center

Keen Mountain Correctional Center

Patrick Henry Correctional Unit

Family visitation is expected to resume at all facilities by Oct. 1, according to VADOC.

Visitors 12 years and older are required to take a self-administered rapid COVID-19 test and receive a negative test result in order to visit an inmate. Face masks are required.

Fully vaccinated inmates will be allowed to meet with members of the public in person while unvaccinated inmates will have to use video visits. According to VADOC, about 62% of current inmates and probationers are fully vaccinated.

VADOC says there is currently one active COVID-19 case among inmates and 32 cases among staff members.