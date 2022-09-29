SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Smyth County Water Department issued a boil water advisory for the Midway, Pleasant Heights, Valley Road, Highway 107 and Paige Town Road areas following a water outage.

A release from officials urges those who live in the areas listed above to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute to use for drinking, cooking, making ice and brushing teeth.

The news release says this is not necessary for washing clothes, bathing, washing dishes or for other uses when water is not ingested. Care is due when bathing children to ensure water does not enter their mouths, and a capful of liquid laundry bleach is advised for dish water.

Consuming tap water at this time could pose a risk to health, especially those who are immunocompromised, infants or elderly.

The advisory is in effect until further notice and will be updated when sampling shows there is no bacterial contamination.