Shenandoah NPS: Man dies in small plane crash, investigation underway

Virginia

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: J, Moore/WJHL

(WJHL)- A plane crash discovered on a trail within Shenandoah National Park is now under investigation.

According to officials at the national park, wreckage from a small plane crash was found down the Buck Hollow Trail.

Authorities said in a social media post Thursday that the body of a male, who has not yet been identified, was found in the wreckage.

The plane was a Piper PA-20 airplane, according to park officials.

The post on Shenandoah National Park’s Instagram page read in part, “The Buck Hollow Trail (including the parking areas on Highway 211 and the Meadow Springs parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5) and the Buck Ridge Trail are closed until further notice while an investigation takes place and the wreckage is removed from the scene.”

Officials with the Virginia State Police, FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were assisting with the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

View this post on Instagram

On September 2, 2020 at 11:14 a.m., the Shenandoah National Park Communications Center received a report that the wreckage of a plane crash had been found approximately 0.75 mile down the Buck Hollow Trail from Skyline Drive in the Central District of Shenandoah National Park. The body of an adult male was found in the wreckage. The plane that crashed was a Piper PA-20 airplane. The Buck Hollow Trail (including the parking areas on Highway 211 and the Meadow Springs parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5) and the Buck Ridge Trail are closed until further notice while an investigation takes place and the wreckage is removed from the scene. The Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting with the incident. No further information is available at this time.

A post shared by Shenandoah National Park (@shenandoahnps) on

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss