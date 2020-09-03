Shenandoah NPS: Man dies in small plane crash, investigation underway

(WJHL)- A plane crash discovered on a trail within Shenandoah National Park is now under investigation.

According to officials at the national park, wreckage from a small plane crash was found down the Buck Hollow Trail.

Authorities said in a social media post Thursday that the body of a male, who has not yet been identified, was found in the wreckage.

The plane was a Piper PA-20 airplane, according to park officials.

The post on Shenandoah National Park’s Instagram page read in part, “The Buck Hollow Trail (including the parking areas on Highway 211 and the Meadow Springs parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5) and the Buck Ridge Trail are closed until further notice while an investigation takes place and the wreckage is removed from the scene.”

Officials with the Virginia State Police, FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were assisting with the incident.

No further information was immediately available.