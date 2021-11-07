Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner share thoughts on infrastructure bill

In this image from video, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Democratic Senators from Virginia shared their thoughts on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that recently passed through the United States House of Representatives.

Sen. Kaine says that the Democrats ‘blew the timing’ of the bill’s passage, stating that this was the reason for democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe’s loss in the recent race for Virginia Governor.

Kaine adds that democrats should have passed the legislation in early October so that McAuliffe would have had more time to sell the bill during his campaign.

“I’m just- I just regret that even though Sen. Warner and I were telling our colleagues guys, don’t be the dithering and delaying party, be the doer party. Folks didn’t wake up to it. They’re waking up to it now,” said Sen. Kaine.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner also said he believes that the election outcome could have been different had the bill been passed before Nov. 2.

“I wish the House would have moved earlier, but all of us know, we need to pass the second half of the president’s agenda as well. I wish we would have spent less time talking about top-line numbers and more time talking about what’s in it,” stated Warner.