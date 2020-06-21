Seniors on lock-down celebrate togetherness with day of classic cars and music

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The Laurels Retirement and Assisted Living Home found a way on Saturday to bring cheer to residents who have been on lock-down for almost four months.

With the help of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia businesses, the assisted living facility provided residents with a day featuring a classic car parade, decades music, and food donated from various area restaurants and grocery stores such as Sonic, Wendy’s, McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, Burger King, and Food City.

“Self-isolation for this long is challenging for our seniors,” said Cheryl Henry, The Laurels executive director. “We are always looking for ways to engage them in fun and meaningful activities beyond our current offerings. This 50s day and classic car parade fits the bill, and we couldn’t do it without the help of our area partners.”

The classic cars that paraded through the facility are a part of the Dan’l Boone Car Club.

Vice president of the club, Dave Williams, said that they had hoped to bring nostalgia and happiness to residents who have remained cooped up for months due to the pandemic.

“We’re honored to bring some cheer to our most valuable resource, our seniors,” Williams said. “Classic cars have a way of bringing a smile to people’s faces.”