Senior Alert issued for missing Loudoun County man

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a Senior Alert Tuesday night for a missing man out of Loudoun County.

According to VSP, the alert was issued on behalf of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for 75-year-old John Protopappas, who was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3 along John Wolford Road in Waterford.

Protopappas is described as being five feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, and having brown eyes and white hair. Police say he was las seen wearing a long sleeve, khaki button-down shirt, as well as blue jeans

He could be traveling in a 2012 blue Mercedes-Benz C300 with Virginia tags WNF-6981.

Protopappas is said to suffer from a cognitive impairment, which could pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

If you see Protopappas, you are asked to call 911 or the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office’s 24/7 dispatch at (703) 777-1021.