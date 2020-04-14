Senator: Northam wants casino tax revenue to go toward improving school facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – A local Virginia state senator says Gov. Ralph Northam wants to make changes to a bill that would allow casino-style gambling in the state.

State Sen. Todd Pillion says the governor wants to amend the bill so that casino tax revenue would go toward improving school facilities rather than going into the state’s general fund.

The bill had already passed the General Assembly and could have been signed by the governor. It will now go back to the state legislature with Northam’s proposed amendment.

The bill would allow casinos in five economically-distressed areas of Virginia, including Bristol, Virginia, by allowing each locality to hold a referendum on legalizing casino-style gambling.

The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene April 22.