Sen. Warner to work remotely due to COVID-19 exposure

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) will be working remotely due to COVID-19 exposure, according to a spokesperson.
Warner has tested negative for the virus but will work remotely as a precaution, the spokesperson said.
The senator’s office says he learned today that a close contact tested positive.
Warner’s office released this statement Wednesday evening:
“Senator Warner learned today that a close contact has tested positive for COVID-19. While Senator Warner has tested negative, out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance provided by the Office of the Attending Physician, he will be working remotely during his quarantine period.”Rachel Cohen, spokesperson for Sen. Mark Warner