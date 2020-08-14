Sen. Todd Pillion plans on discussing SROs in special session of Virginia General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – State Sen. Todd Pillion and two Virginia delegates met Friday for a virtual press conference to preview the special session of the Virginia General Assembly, which begins on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

One topic on everybody’s mind: school resource officers.

The Democratic Party has announced proposals to reduce the funding or even eliminate the funding for the state’s grant program as part of their criminal justice reform agenda.

Virginia Republicans, however, don’t agree with the plan.

“As a father of four children enrolled in public schools, I’m grateful to have SROs, to not only keep our kids safe but build positive relationships between them and law enforcement,” Pillion said.

To show support for the SROs, Pillion has offered a resolution to school boards and boards of supervisors across the state of Virginia.

According to Pillion, 25 boards have adopted the resolution including Lee County, Bristol, Norton, and Tazwell County.

Pillion plans on sharing this resolution with Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and the General Assembly in hopes they will maintain and continue to fund SRO programs.