Sen. Kaine: Airstrike that killed Iranian general “has brought us to the brink of another war”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – Virginia Senator Tim Kaine released a statement on an airstrike that killed Iranian Quds Force commander General Qassim Suleimani.

According to a release from Senator Kaine’s office, he is critical of the attack directed by President Trump.

Kaine released the following statement:

“As I have warned for years, Trump’s decision to tear up a diplomatic deal that was working and resume escalating aggressions with Iran has brought us to the brink of another war in the Middle East. Qassim Suleimani was a despicable killer, but this drastic escalation of hostilities — waging a military attack on Iraqi soil over the objections of that country and without congressional authorization — will increase the threat to American troops, diplomats, and families in the region. Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign has made the region less stable, divided us from key allies, and is driving our adversaries together. Congress must act to stop President Trump from entangling America in yet another unnecessary war in the Middle East.” Senator Tim Kaine

The release also said that Kaine has been raising concerns in Congress for years over President Trump’s actions regarding the use of military force without congressional authorization.