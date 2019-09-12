Self-driving trucks are now being tested on busy Southwest Virginia roadways

(WJHL)- Self-driving tractor-trailers are already being tested on Southwest Virginia roadways.

That news comes from Daimler Trucks as they are working to test SAE Level 4 intent technology.

Daimler Trucks and Torc Robotics are testing the technology primarily in the Blacksburg area, and Interstate 81, public roadways that are heavily traveled.

A spokesperson for the company told News Channel 11’s Justin Soto that there are at least two people in the truck at all times.

One person is a highly trained safety driver who has a CDL and is trained on vehicle dynamics and automated systems.

The other person in the tractor-trailer is an engineer who oversees the system.

A press release issued by Daimler Trucks earlier this week read in part, “The deployment on public roads takes place after months of extensive testing and safety validation on a closed loop track. As part of the comprehensive safety process by Daimler Trucks and Torc Robotics, both test track and on-road validation play an integral role in establishing the essential building blocks for successfully advancing automated technology.”

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto is following the latest developments and will have the full story on WJHL at 5:30.