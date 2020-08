SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Scott County Virginia Sheriff’s Office reached out to the public Sunday in hopes of gathering information to find a missing 31-year-old woman.

Mary Ruth Gilliam was last seen on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. in the Blackwater and Canton Road community in Scott County, Virginia.

Anyone with any information should call Scott County Dispatch at 276-386-9111.