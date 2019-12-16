Scott County, Va. Sheriffs Office seeks public’s help finding man suspected in 2 thefts

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to find a male suspect who was reportedly involved in two separate theft cases at the Valero gas station on U.S. Highway 23 in Weber City.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office asks for assistance in identifying the male on security surveillance footage.

If you have any information that might help the sheriff’s office with this case, please contact the criminal investigations division at 276-386-1351.

