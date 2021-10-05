Russell County receives more than $2.5 million in grants for clean water projects

ST. PAUL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to give Russell County residents the money needed to guarantee clean water for 240 households on Tuesday.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Northam announced a series of Community Development Block Grants totaling $2.5 million that will provide for a wastewater project in the Dante, Virginia area.

To accomplish this change, the Dante Sewer Treatment Plant will be decommissioned, and wastewater from the area will instead be sent to St. Paul for treatment through a newly constructed pipeline. The new line is also expected to connect new homes to public sewer services and prevent waste from reaching Lick Creek.

The project is projected to impact 240 mostly low-to-moderate income households and improve water quality in Lick Creek, which flows into the Clinch River.

“Safe and reliable water infrastructure is an important way to keep communities healthy,” said Northam. “The Community Development Block Grant program is a vital tool in ensuring everyone across the Commonwealth has access to safe drinking water and reliable wastewater systems.”

The Community Development Block Grant program has been in place since 1982 in Virginia, funneling $18.5 million into critical infrastructure and community works. Dante’s specific grant falls under the Regional Water and Wastewater program.