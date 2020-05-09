Russell Co. EMA: Honaker home destroyed in Friday night fire

HONAKER, Va. (WJHL) – As the temperatures dropped across the region Friday night, one home owner set a fire in their wood stove and left. When they returned, the fire had spread throughout the house, according to Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers.

Honaker and Belfast-Rosedale Volunteer Fire Departments, New Garden Rescue Squad, Russell County Sheriff Office, Emergency Management, American Red Cross, and Appalachian Power were dispatched to 6440 Drill Road in Honaker, at 11:36 p.m. Friday night.

“Due to the cold temperatures last night, the residents built a fire in the wood stove and left. Returning to the home, the residents found the home on fire around the chimney and roof, and called 9-1-1 for assistance,” Powers wrote in the press release. “The fire quickly spread through the wood structure destroying the home.”

According to the release, Russell County Emergency Management, American Red Cross Mountain Empire Chapter, and the Russell County Salvation Army are helping the residents with their immediate needs.

This structure fire is the second structure fire in Russell County since January 1, 2020, the release stated.