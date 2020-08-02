RPD assigns Mayor Stoney a security detail after ‘serious, ongoing threats’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney has been assigned a security detail by Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith due to “serious, credible and on-going threats” made against the Mayor.

An RPD spokesperson says that the security detail is in effect and will remain in place for the time being.

The tactics employed by the detail will not be released due to security reasons — and the threats are actively being investigated, according to RPD.

The Office of Mayor Levar Stoney responded to 8News’ request for more information on the causes behind acquiring a security detail:

“The mayor has spent the last three-and-a-half years traveling to hundreds, if not thousands, of public and private events without police protection. Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear that we are now in different times. The mayor will continue the unprecedented community outreach and personal engagement with residents that has defined his term, but for obvious reasons, we cannot discuss details of his security.”

City Councilwoman Reva Trammell was upset by the decision to assign the mayor a security detail. “When he campaigned three-and-a-half years ago, he said he would never ask for no security and even if it was offered to him, he would not take no security,” Trammell told 8News.

It is unclear whether the security detail came at the request of the mayor. Mayor Stoney’s predecessors, Mayor Dwight Jones and Mayor Doug Wilder, each had a security detail when they were in office.

When Stoney became mayor, he disbanded the security unit. “He don’t need it. If he’s so afraid, then step down,” Trammell said.

The cost of Mayor Stoney’s security detail is not being released. The expense of former Mayor Dwight Jones ‘ detail was scrutinized in the past for costing between $300,000 to over $500,000.

Trammell said councilmembers have received threats as well over the past couple of months, including Councilwoman Kim Gray, whose home was swarmed by protesters in July. Richmond Police said officers were dispatched to Gray’s home, but Gray claims she never saw any officers arrive. “Look what happened to her. Does she have security?,” said Trammell.

This is a developing story — stay with 8News for updates.

