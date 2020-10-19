Robert E. Lee statue removal trial begins today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The lawsuit challenging Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s plans to remove the Robert E. Lee statue is expected to start Monday morning.

Residents who live among Monument Avenue are arguing against the removal of the statue. They argue that the governor does not have the authority to take down the state sating it would violate the original deed.

Meanwhile, the state is standing firm.

Virginia Attorney general Mark Herring has called the statue “divisive” and “antiquated.” A two-step plan to remove the statue has already been approved by the state review board.

A Richmond judge is expected to hear opening arguments and then move to witness testimony in court at 10 a.m.

LATEST HEADLINES: