Richmond’s Capitol Square closed until further notice

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — According to a press release Sunday, the Department of General Services along with the Division of Capitol Police will keep Capitol Square closed to the public until further notice.

This follows civil unrest that has resulted in violence and vandalism, according to the release.

Although the area was closed May 30 after Friday’s protests, the protests continued, resulting in injury to two Capitol Police officers on Saturday.

We have a responsibility as stewards of the historic Capitol Square grounds to protect them from depredations and injury. Until we can be assured that these buildings and grounds, as well as the people who visit or work among them, can be secure from outside threats, it is prudent to keep Capitol Square closed to the public. Joe Damico, DGS Director

Capitol Police Chief Col. Anthony S. Pike added the following statement.

Overall public safety and the safety of Capitol Square continue to be our focus. We will continue to assess progress toward those goals and respond accordingly. Col. Anthony S. Pike, Capitol Police Chief

DGS and Capitol Police will monitor activity near Capitol Square until further notice.

For more information, visit dgs.virginia.gov and dcp.virginia.gov.