Richmond woman missing in Glacier National Park found dead

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman who was reported missing in Montana’s Glacier National Park last week has been found dead, according to the Aware Foundation.

Jennifer “Jenn” Coleman, 34, was believed to have been hiking alone on Monday, August 30 possibly to the Dragon’s Tail or Highline Trail. Coleman grew up in Roanoke and lived in Richmond where she was an employee with the Virginia Department of Health.

Search and rescue teams had been actively looking for Coleman, who is the daughter of two employees at The AWARE Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes safety awareness for missing and endangered persons.

AWARE Foundation President Kenny Jarles said that Coleman was found dead in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide. The cause of death is under investigation.

“Many thanks to everyone for the kind words, prayers, messages,” Hal Coleman, Treasurer of The AWARE Foundation said in a statement Sunday. “People have been a blessing to us. We are thankful and appreciative to the bottom of our hearts. No words to describe the grief.”

