Richmond removes, cleans vandalized statue honoring police

In this photo provided by @thicketoftrash, a police officer looks toward the toppled statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis along Monument Avenue, Wednesday night, June 10, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (@thicketoftrash via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. — A statue honoring police officers killed in the line of duty was removed from a park in Virginia’s capital city on Thursday after it was covered in red paint.

Video obtained by news outlets showed a truck hauling the Richmond Police Memorial away from Byrd Park, the same place where a statue of Christopher Columbus was torn down, set on fire and thrown into a lake on Wednesday.

The bronze memorial arrived in 2016 and lists the names of 39 fallen Richmond police officers.

The police memorial will be restored and “returned to public display,” according to WRIC-TV, which quoted a spokesman for Mayor Levar Stoney.