Richmond Police say protesters attacked officer, damaged vehicle on Saturday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released a statement in response to Saturday night’s incident near Monument Avenue.

The department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the persons who they say attacked an officer and vandalized an RPD vehicle on Saturday night.

8News talked with protesters on scene and they claim the officer intentionally mowed protesters down.

RPD’s release states that around 9:30 p.m., several officers in a marked SUV were trapped by protesters on N. Allen Avenue.

Police said the videos circulating social media show protesters on foot, and with bicycles, refusing to allow the officers to pass, blocking the roadway.

According to RPD, objects were thrown at the police SUV, and for safety concerns officers remained inside their vehicle. The officer driving tried to back up and leave the area and that’s when protesters reportedly assaulted the officer through an open window.

RPD says protesters threw objects at the police SUV, causing extensive damage.





The statement continues reading, “A protester held onto the side of the police vehicle as it attempted to leave. The person then fell backwards over a bicycle as the officers were trying to leave the area again. As the officers drove away, protesters continued to throw more objects at the police SUV.”

RPD said they have received no reports of civilian injuries from the incident.

A protest is going on in Monroe Park tonight, countering the claims from Richmond Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. RPD asked anyone with information to call (804) 646-6186.